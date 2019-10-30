Journee White and Nia Cooper, MICDS - Girls Tennis
The talented young doubles team concluded a stellar season by advancing to the Final Four of the Class 1 state tournament in Nixa.
White, a sophomore, and her freshman partner Cooper defeated Sophia McLellan and Suzanna McLellan of Visitation to win the Class 1, District 6 championship at MICDS. They followed up with a victory over the Visitation duo in a rematch at the Sectionals.
At the state tournament, White and Cooper defeated teams from Bishop DuBourg and Pembroke Hill to advance all the way to the state semifinals. They finished the state tournament in fourth place.
During the regular season, White was also the No. 1 singles player at MICDS while Cooper played No. 2 singles for the Rams.
