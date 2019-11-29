The bookend senior defensive linemen turned in dominant performances in the Titans’ 26-0 victory over Lutheran-St. Charles in the Class 3 state quarterfinals last Saturday.
The two seniors combined for six of Trinity’s seven quarterback sacks on the afternoon.
The 6’4”, 240-pound Poynter had six tackles and a career high four sacks. The 6’4”, 225-pound Smith added two sacks to bring his team high total to 12 on the season. Smith has committed to the University of North Carolina-Charlotte.
Trinity (10-3) will visit Cassville on Saturday in the Class 3 state semifinals in Southwest Missouri. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
