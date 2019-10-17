Parker Perry, MICDS - Girls Golf
The junior standout won a pair of postseason championships to qualify for this weekend’s Class 1 state tournament.
Perry took individual medalist honors at the Class 1, District 2 tournament in Columbia. She shot an 8-over-par 79 to win the championship by three strokes. She followed up by winning the Class 1, Sectional 2 championship in Columbia by one stroke.
Perry finished third in the Class 1 state tournament as a sophomore last season. She will participate in this week’s state championships this weekend in Nixa, Mo.
Deablo McGee, Roosevelt - Football
The senior receiver enjoyed a big performance in the Roughriders big victory over Vashon in Public High League action against Vashon last Saturday.
McGee caught five passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns in Roosevelt’s 56-6 victory over the Wolverines. For the season, McGee has 25 receptions for 657 yards and seven touchdowns. He has also scored four rushing touchdowns for a total of 11.
As a junior, McGee had 700 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns in helping the Roughriders to a PHL championship. Roosevelt (6-1) will host Miller Career Academy on Saturday in PHL action.
