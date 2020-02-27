Triniya Walker, McCluer North - Girls Wrestling
The senior standout took home a third-place medal in the 235-pound weight class from last weekend’s MSHSAA state wrestling championships in Columbia.
Walker finished with a 4-1 record at the state championships with her only loss coming in a tie-breaker in the semifinals. She came back to defeat Claire Pritchett of Nevada in the consolation semifinals and Kyla Cornine of Tipton 5-1 in the third-place match.
Walker defeated Pritchett 15-11 in the first round and Remy Asta of Staley by fall in the quarterfinals. She finished the season with a 25-2 record.
Jacobi Jackson, DeSmet - Boys Wrestling
The standout junior was the Class 4 state champion at 285 pounds at last weekend’s MSHSAA State Championships in Columbia.
In the championship match, Jackson defeated Ryan Skillington of Francis Howell 5-2 in a rematch of last year’s state final. Jackson was able to gain of measure of revenge by defeating Skillington, who was last year’s state champion. Jackson finished the season with a 31-3 record.
Jackson pinned all three of his opponents to advance to the championship match on Saturday night. He defeated Matt Ludwig of Lindbergh in the first round, Hunter Tennison of Ozark in the quarterfinals and Nick Biesemeyer of Liberty in the semifinals.
