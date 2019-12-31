Jordan Nesbitt, St. Louis Christian Academy - Boys Basketball
The junior guard was outstanding in leading the Cougars to the championship of the Legends of Winter Basketball Classic at SLUH.
The 6’6” Nesbitt had 24 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in a 63-57 victory over Cardinal Ritter in the championship game. In the semifinals, Nesbitt scored a game high 29 points to lead the Cougars to a 59-55 victory over top-seeded CBC.
For the season, Nesbitt is averaging 27 points a game. He has already received several scholarship offers from NCAA Division I schools.
Aliyah Williams - Parkway North, Girls Basketball
The junior guard enjoyed a big week in leading the Vikings to a third place finish at the Visitation Christmas Tournament.
The 5’3” Williams scored 26 points in a 50-49 victory over Kirkwood in the quarterfinals. She followed up with 24 points in a loss to top-ranked Incarnate Word Academy in the semifinals. In the third-place game, she scored 35 points in a 59-50 victory over Whitfield.
For the season, Williams is averaging 18.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists in leading the Vikings to a 6-2 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.