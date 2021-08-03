Four for Texas

Four Ferguson boys are competing at the AAU Junior Olympics in Houston, which runs through August 7. From left are Harlen Futrell Jr., Christopher Favell Jr., Izaiah Taylor and Kenny McAlister. Brian Hayes of the Pitt Development Group and Bob Clark of Clayco Inc., joined to sponsor the trip to Texas. Former Olympic champion Jackie Joyner-Kersee has also provided support for the effort. Self-named “The 12 O'clock Boys” the young athletes had a photo session with JJK before heading to the Junior Olympics, which includes international participants They qualified in the 4X100, 4X400, javelin and shotput events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.