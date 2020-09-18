It was a historic first weekend in the National Football League in that there was a record 10 Black quarterbacks starting on opening day.
The list of quarterbacks included Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals, Cam Newton of the New England Patriots, Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans, Dwyane Haskins of the Washington Football Team, Teddy Bridgewater of the Carolina Panthers and Tyrod Taylor of the Los Angeles Chargers.
It was also a productive weekend for Black quarterbacks as their teams finished with a 7-3 record.
The record-setting opening day comes on the heels of a tremendous 2019 season for Black quarterbacks in terms of postseason honors. Kyler Murray was the Offensive Rookie of the Year, Lamar Jackson was the league’s Most Valuable Player and Patrick Mahomes was the Super Bowl MVP after leading the Chiefs to its first world championship in 51 years.
Jayson Tatum in Game 7
Former Chaminade College Prep All-American Jayson Tatum is only 22 years old and has been in the National Basketball Association for only three seasons, but he has already proven to be a clutch performer in the playoffs’ biggest moments. That would be Game 7.
Tatum has already participated in three Game 7s in his brief career and has thrived when the pressure is at its highest. In last week’s 92-87 victory over the Toronto Raptors, Tatum had 29 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in 44 minutes to lead the Boston Celtics past the defending champion Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Celtics are now taking on the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. In his three Game 7 appearances, Tatum is averaging 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists a game.
Kyren Williams’ big debut
Former Vianney High football star Kyren Williams enjoyed a big debut performance as a starting running back for the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. Williams rushed for 112 yards on 19 carries, scored two touchdowns and added 93 more yards on two receptions to lead Notre Dame to a 27-13 victory over Duke. Williams was awarded the Game Ball from Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly after his tremendous starting debut. Williams was a former St. Louis American Player of the Year at Vianney, where he led the Golden Griffins two a pair of Class 5 state championships.
Dominic Lovett to Arizona State
Standout wide receiver Dominic Lovett of East St. Louis gave a commitment to Arizona State University over the weekend. A four-star prospect, the 5’10” 170-pound Lovett is one of the top prospects in the state of Illinois. He had nearly two dozen offers before choosing Arizona State over programs such as Illinois, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Penn State and several others.
As a junior, Lovett had 73 receptions for 1,541 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 21 yards per catch. He was a big component in the Flyers’ powerful offense that rolled to an Illinois Class 6A state championship last season. In the state championship game, Lovett caught five passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the Flyers’ 41-24 victory over Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge.
Yaya Keita commits to Mizzou
DeSmet Jesuit basketball standout Yaya Keita has given a verbal commitment to the University of Missouri. The 6’9” 225-pound Keita is one of the top prospects in the state of Missouri. As a junior, Keita averaged 8.1 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 54 percent from the field in helping the Spartans to a 22-7 record. Keita fielded offers from a bevy of Division I programs before committing to the Tigers.
Mizzou head coach Cuonzo Martin also picked up a big in-state commitment from 6’8” forward Trevon Brazile of Springfield Kickapoo. Brazile is an explosive forward with an abundance of potential.
Kirkwood Teachers of Color Fundraiser
Kirkwood Teachers of Color is presenting its inaugural fundraiser, which is a Glory Walk/Run Marathon to provide higher education scholarships for Kirkwood students of color. The virtual marathon will begin on October 1 and will last until October 31. Participants can run/walk 26.2 miles or bike for 100 miles. For those who are interested to register or to get more information on the event, you go on the link, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/116541263055.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.