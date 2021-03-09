Missouri Girls Sectional Preview
The Missouri High School Activities Association continues its girls’ basketball playoffs on Wednesday night with sectional-round games. All games will tip off at 6 p.m. The winners will advance to the state quarterfinals on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Here is a look at sectional matchups involving St. Louis area teams.
Class 6
Cor Jesu at Jackson: Cor Jesu will head to Southeast Missouri for sectional play behind the play of senior guard Mallory Ronshausen, who averages nearly 20 points a game. Jackson is led by senior guard Madison Lambert, who made five 3-pointers in the Indians’ victory over Northwest in the District 1 championship game.
Marquette at Webster Groves: This will be the second meeting between the two teams with Webster Groves winning 82-59 on February 12. The Stateswomen have four players average in double figures, led by junior Ellie Paloucek at 14 points a game. Marquette is led by senior forward Kennedi Watkins, who has signed with SEMO.
Francis Howell Central at Incarnate Word: Perennial powerhouse Incarnate Word is playing up at Class 6 after dominating Class 4 for several years. The 25-0 Red Knights are led by 6’2” sophomore Natalie Potts and dynamic junior point guard Saniyah Tyler. Howell Central is a 20-game winner that is paced by seniors Sofia Tweedie and Gracie Stugart.
Rock Bridge at Wentzville Holt: Host Holt comes in with a 22-2 record and district title. The Indians are led by 5’10” SEMO recruit Jaliyah Green, who averages 17 points a game. Rock Bridge is a powerhouse program from Mid-Missouri that is led by 5’10” junior Averi Kroenke, who has already committed to the University of Missouri.
Class 5
Ursuline Academy at Union: Host Union features one of the top guards in the metro area in senior Reagan Rapert, who averages 24 points, seven assists and five steals a game. Ursuline is led by 5’9” senior guard Hannah Scherzinger, who averages 15.7 points a game.
McCluer North at Cardinal Ritter: Host Cardinal Ritter has one of the youngest and most talented teams in the area. The 20-5 Lions are led by freshman guard Chantrel Clayton, who averages 15 points a game. McCluer North is led by talented 5’11” senior forward Samya Johnson, who averages 15 points a game.
Whitfield vs. St. Dominic (Site, TBA): Whitfield is up in Class 5 after advancing to the Class 3 Final Four last season. The 20-4 Warriors are led by 5’9” senior guard Kelsey Blakemore and 6’2” sophomore forward Brooklyn Rhodes. St. Dominic is led by senior forward Jessie Blaine, who averages 19 points and 11 rebounds a game.
Class 4
Vashon at Lutheran South: A talented Vashon team is back in the sectionals for the second consecutive year. The Wolverines have a balanced attack led by 5’11” sophomore Raychel Jones and 5’10” senior guard Marshaun Bostic. Lutheran South is led by 5’9” senior Emma Paulitz, who averages 16 points a game.
Westminster vs. Lutheran-St. Charles at Francis Howell: Westminster comes in with a 22-4 record and a Metro League championship. The Wildcats are led by junior guard Brooke Highmark, a Belmont commit who averages 18 points a game. Lutheran-St. Charles is a 20-game winner that is led by talented 6’2” sophomore forward Megan Aulbert, who averages 14.8 points and 9.3 rebounds a game.
Missouri Boys Sectional Preview
The Missouri State High School Activities Association state boys’ basketball playoffs have reached the sectional round. All sectional contests will be played on Tuesday night, beginning at 6 p.m.
Here is a look at the boys’ sectional games involving St. Louis area teams. Some of the sites for these games have yet to be determined as of press time.
Class 6
Oakville at Poplar Bluff: After winning the District 2 championship, Oakville will head down to Southeast Missouri to face the Mules. The Tigers are led by 6’4” junior Grant Hastings, who averages 11 points a game. Poplar Bluff is led by 5’11” senior Joseph Hardimon, who scored 20 points in the Mules’ victory over Jackson in the District 1 championship game.
Chaminade vs. Marquette (Site, TBA): Chaminade earned its sectional berth with a dramatic 67-64 victory over rival CBC on a 30-foot buzzer beater by junior guard Damien Mayo. The Red Devils are led by 6’10” junior Tarris Reed, Jr. Marquette defeated district rival Marquette behind 16 points from 6’8” junior forward Andrew Young. The two teams met on January 28 with Chaminade taking a 73-58 victory.
Fort Zumwalt North at Pattonville: These are two teams that are having terrific seasons with Fort Zumwalt North having a 25-2 record and Pattonville at 22-1. Pattonville is led by 6’5” junior guard Kellen Thames and 6’3” senior guard Alijah Carter. Zumwalt North features 6’7” senior K.J. Lee and 6’10” junior Connor Turnbull.
Troy vs. Washington (Site, TBA): A hot-shooting Troy team comes with a 19-6 record. The Trojans have several players who can make the 3-pointer, led by senior guard Griffin St. Pierre. Washington has a well-balanced team led by senior guard Zac Coulter.
Class 5
Borgia at Lutheran South: Lutheran South came up with a big win in the district finals against host Vianney after staging a big fourth-quarter rally. The Lancers are led by its dynamic duo of 6’7” senior Jack Lawson and 6’3” senior Jonathan Prange. The Borgia Knights are led by senior Max Myers and sophomore Grant Schroeder, who both average 11 points a game.
Jennings at Cardinal Ritter: Host Cardinal Ritter is new to the Class 5 level after winning the Class 3 state championship a year ago. The Lions advanced to the sectionals with a dramatic overtime victory over University City in the district finals. Jennings also won their district title in dramatic style as they rallied to defeat McCluer North in overtime. The two teams met last month with Ritter winning 62-53.
DeSmet vs. St. Dominic (Site, TBA): Both teams won district championships in convincing style. DeSmet is a well-balanced team led by 6’3” junior guard Bryan Taylor and 6’10” senior forward Sekou Gassama. St. Dominic is back in the sectionals for the second consecutive year. The Crusaders are led by 6’4” 240-pound junior forward Ryan Schwendeman.
Class 4
Vashon vs. Roosevelt at Gateway STEM: The No. 1 ranked Wolverines will take on a Cinderella Roosevelt team that entered the postseason with three wins, but came away with the District 3 championship next week. Vashon is led by its dynamic duo of 6’6” senior Nick Kern and 6’4” senior Keshon Gilbert. The Wolverines advanced to the Final Four last season.
Lutheran-St. Charles at Westminster: Host Westminster Christian is back in the sectionals for the second consecutive year after defeating Metro League rival MICDS for the district championship. Sophomore guard Kobi Williams scored 25 points in that championship game. Lutheran-St. Charles is making its first sectional appearance in 25 years. The Cougars feature a talented pair of guards on junior Frankie May and sophomore Marcus Coleman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.