Trinity Catholic High School is closing its doors at the end of the school year, but the girls’ track and field team provided one lasting positive memory on a cool day in Mid Missouri on Friday.
In the last athletic competition in the school’s history, the Titans won the Class 4 state title at the Missouri State High School Activities Association State Championships in Jefferson City.
Trinity scored 64 points to win the state title, followed by Parkway Central with 59 points as St. Louis schools took home the top two team trophies. It was the second state title for Trinity, who also won the Class 3 championship in 2019.
The Titans scored points in nine different events with state championship performances coming from senior Sydney Juszczyk in the javelin and Brooke Moore in the triple jump. Juszczyk won her third state title in the javelin with a throw of 151 feet 9 inches. Moore’s winning effort in the triple jump was 39 feet 10 3/4 inches.
The meet starting off big for the Titans as they had three athletes place in the 100-meter high hurdles. Moore finished in third place, Akilah Heffner was fifth and Juszczyk was sixth. Juszczyk also finished sixth in the triple jump.
Sydney Burdine also earned a pair of All-State medals as she finished sixth in the 400, and joined Moore, Heffner and A’Laji Bradley on the third-place 4x200-meter relay team. Bradley was sixth in the 100 and fifth in the 200 and Heffner was fifth in the long jump.
Trinity’s boys made the weekend more memorable by finishing third in the team standings. Senior Myles Norwood was the Titans’ lone state champion as he won the triple jump by bounding 46 feet 8 inches.
Norwood also finished fourth in the long jump and sixth in the 110-meter high hurdles. Malcolm Harvey finished second in the javelin, Jacobi Oliphant was fifth in the 110-meter high hurdles while Julian Juszczyk and William Jackson finished third and seventh in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles, respectively. The Titans Alain finished third in the 4x100 and fourth in the 4x400.
