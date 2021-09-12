There has been quite a palpable buzz surrounding the Vashon High football team heading into the 2021 season.
Those high expectations have turned into some big early results as the Wolverines have started the season with a 3-0 record. Vashon looked very dominant on Saturday in its 35-6 victory over Soldan at Gateway STEM in the Public High League opener for both teams.
For those who are waiting for basketball season, where Vashon has been a powerhouse program for decades, the gridiron version of the Wolverines has shown that they have the makings of being a special team. The Wolverines were able to play three games in the spring and won all of them. Now, they have been able to keep the momentum going with three victories to start the new season.
“It is electrifying,” said senior offensive lineman Coi Prete of his team’s hot start. “We go into every game feeling that we have something to prove. We’re 3-0 and now we want to be 4-0.”
The bedrock of this Vashon team has been its stout defensive unit, which has surrendered only 13 points in its three victories. On Saturday, they shut down a high-powered Soldan team that had scored 42 points in each of its first two games. They had five quarterback sacks and forced a turnover, which led to a touchdown in the first half.
“We’re like a brotherhood and we trust in each other,” said junior defensive tackle T’Darrian Owens. “Everybody is doing their job. Everybody on the defense is like a car part. Without one part, the car can’t go.”
“We’re just playing as a team and playing disciplined,” added senior defensive lineman Tavion Simpson, who had two of those quarterback sacks.
On the offense, the Wolverines have unveiled one of the area’s bright young stars in freshman running back Dierre Hill, who rushed for 140 yards and scored four touchdowns on the afternoon. Hill scored on runs of 25, 2 and 13 yards while adding a 60-yard punt return for another TD.
The head coach of the Wolverines is William Franklin, a former Vashon and University of Missouri standout who also played in the National Football League. He and his talented staff have really got the Vashon program moving in the right direction.
