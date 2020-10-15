A pair of famous 35-year-old Black athletes reached special milestones last weekend in the professional sports where they have been dominant figures.
Basketball legend LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to the National Basketball Association championship, which is the 17th championship in the history of the storied franchise.
James became the first player in NBA history to lead three different franchises to NBA titles and be selected as the Most Valuable Player in the Finals for three different teams. He also joined a very exclusive list of players who have won four championships and four Finals MVPs.
While James was making history in Orlando, Florida, Formula One race car driver Lewis Hamilton was also making history in another part of the world.
Hamilton won the Eifel Grand Prix in Nurburgring, Germany. It was Hamilton’s 91st victory, which tied the record for Formula One wins with the legendary Michael Schumacher, who held the record since 2006.
As a show of tribute, Hamilton was presented with one of Schumacher’s racing helmets by his son Mick Schumacher. Hamilton is a six-time Formula One world champion.
Luther Burden of Cardinal Ritter College Prep commits to Oklahoma U
Standout junior wide receiver Luther Burden of Cardinal Ritter College Prep has given a verbal commitment to Oklahoma University.
The 6’2 205-pound Burden is a five-star prospect who is one of the top junior prospects in the nation. Burden had received scholarship offers from more than two dozen major college programs around the country. He eventually chose Oklahoma over Missouri, Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia, who were his other final schools.
As a freshman, Burden caught 48 passes for 1,191 yards and 14 touchdowns in helping lead the Lions to a berth in the Class 3 state championship game. He added 855 yards receiving and 14 more touchdowns as a sophomore.
Top Performances
Running back Toriano Pride of Lutheran North has rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns, including a 77-yard score in the Crusaders 34-7 victory over Trinity.
Sophomore Antwon Hayden of Duchesne rushed for 171 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns in the Pioneers 35-13 victory over Westminster.
Senior Christopher Keshon of Marquette rushed for 212 yards on 50 carries and three touchdowns in the Mustangs come from behind 35-34 victory over Kirkwood.
Sophomore Steve Hall of MICDS scores three rushing touchdowns in the Rams 49-14 victory over Lutheran South.
Quarterback Duncan Cloniger of John Burroughs completed 27 of 32 passes for 352 yards and five touchdowns in the Bombers’ 48-21 victory over Priory.
Quarterback Michael Hoffman passed for 266 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 138 yards and one TD in the Lancers 44-38 victory over Ladue.
On Tap This Weekend
St. Mary’s at Lutheran North, Friday, 7 p.m.
DeSmet at SLUH, Friday, 7 p.m.
CBC at Vianney, Friday, 7 p.m.
MICDS at St. Dominic, Friday, 7 p.m.
Ladue at Kirkwood, Friday, 7 p.m.
Timberland at Francis Howell, Friday, 7 p.m.
