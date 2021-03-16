Courtney Ramey

Courtney Ramey, the standout point guard, led the Webster Groves Statesmen to their second consecutive Class 5 state championship in 2018. He was also selected as the 2018 Mr. Show-Me Basketball in the state of Missouri. He is headed to the University of Texas.

 Photo by Wiley Price / St. Louis American

Former Webster Groves star Courtney Ramey is one of the 13 players from the St. Louis metro area who will be playing in the NCAA Tournament. Ramey’s Texas Longhorns will face Abilene Christian in the first round.

The honorable story behind Texas G Courtney Ramey's No. 3: 

 

 

