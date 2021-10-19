The University of Missouri football program had its biggest victory of the season on Tuesday; and it wasn’t on the field.
Five-star wide receiver Luther Burden III of East St Louis gave a verbal commitment to the University of Missouri. Burden made his announcement at the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club in front of dozens of family members and friends.
Burden’s final three schools were Mizzou and fellow Southeastern Conference schools Alabama and Georgia, two national powers. In the end, Burden decided to stay close to home, giving the Tigers program one of the highest profile recruits in school history.
The 6’2” 200-pound Burden is ranked the No. 1 wide receiver in the country by ESPN.com. He is the No. 6 overall prospect in the nation by 247 Sports.
Burden has been electrifying this season in leading the Flyers to a 7-1 record. He has lived up to his nickname “Touchdown Luther” by scoring 20 touchdowns. He has 45 receptions for 743 yards. He had 10 receptions for 169 yards and three touchdowns in a nationally-televised game against St John Bosco (CA), who was ranked No. 3 in the country at the time.
