Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown shared a four-class schedule at his alma mater, Central Michigan, on his Instagram story on Monday. The university confirmed to NFL Network's Clayton Holloway that he is currently enrolled in online degree completion coursework.
Brown posted a photo of his schedule with the caption "Back to school" and tagged the Central Michigan athletic department's Instagram.
According to MLive.com, the schedule consists of a management class, an English class, a religion and a sociology class. The online courses started last week.
Brown did not graduate from Central Michigan before he declared for the NFL in 2009.
Brown's enrollment comes just days after he was cut from the New England Patriots on Friday.
Information from SI.com and The NFL Network contributed to this report.
