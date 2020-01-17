New Orleans police were granted an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. over an accusation of simple battery after he slapped the buttocks of a Superdome security guard following LSU's national championship victory over Clemson.
A police spokesperson told Ramon Antonio Vargas and Carlie Wells of NOLA.com that police sought charges after video surfaced of the incident on social media. In the video, Beckham is shown slapping the guard and saying "get the gat" repeatedly.
The Cleveland Browns issued a statement saying that Beckham was cooperating with authorities.
Wells and Vargas reported police "originally sought a warrant for a misdemeanor sexual battery charge," but it was declined.
Information from Espn.com and Nola.com contributed to this report.
