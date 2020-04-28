According to Espn.com, LaMelo, Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball are planning to sign representation agreements with Jay-Z's Sports Management company, Roc Nation Sports.
LaMelo Ball's manager Jermaine Jackson told the sports news organization of the siblings’ plans.
"This was a family decision," Jackson told ESPN. "This is now an extended family. They put together a beautiful game plan with Jay-Z. The basketball game is about to change. They are going to create something totally new."
Roc Nation Sports is an offshoot of the music company founded by Shawn Carter, better known by his stage name, Jay-Z, in 2013. It has since expanded to multiple sports, representing the likes of Kyrie Irving, Markelle Fultz and Spencer Dinwiddie in its basketball division. Raymond Brothers will be the primary agent overseeing the Ball brothers.
"We talked to several agents, but the family had good vibes with Roc Nation," Jackson told ESPN. "I've known Jay-Z since I played for the Knicks, but this is what the kids wanted to do. Jay-Z is a master at what he does. He's global. It's power beyond power.”
Information from Espn.com contributed to this report.
