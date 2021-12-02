Mizzou women’s basketball is off to a hot start with a lot of help from Junior Aijha Blackwell, who hails from Berkeley and starred at Whitfield High School. So far she is leading in points per game (16.6), rebounds per game (11.7) and minutes per game (31.1).
This follows her stellar season last year when appeared in 21 games, starting all 21, in a highly impressive sophomore campaign, averaging 14.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.6 steals in 28.8 minutes per game. Blackwell played some of her best basketball of the season in conference play, averaging 13.9 points and 12.5 rebounds in SEC games.
Among SEC ranks, she finished first in defensive rebounding (8.4), third in rebounding (11.0), 12th in field goal percentage (.471) and 17th in scoring (14.5). Last season, Blackwell became just the fifth player in program history, and first since 1997-98 to average a double-double, following Nancy Rutter (1975-76 – 14.1 ppg / 10.2 rpg), Renee Kelly (1985-86 – 23.6 ppg / 12.3 rpg), Ericka Fields (1991-92 – 19.1 ppg / 10.0 rpg) and Kesha Bonds, 1997-98, 14.5 ppg / 10.1 rpg). Her performance on the glass was one of the most historic in program history, as her 11.0 rebounds per game ranked first among Mizzou sophomores and second all-time in program history.
In high school, Blackwell ranked as the nation’s No. 9 prospect by ESPNW HoopGurlz and No. 20 prospect by Prospect’s Nation in the Class of 2019. She was ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Missouri by ESPNW and Prospect Nation. She was a 2019 WBCA High School All-America Honorable Mention honoree, and named to the 2019 Naismith High School Trophy preseason watch list. She was a three-time Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) Class 3 All-State selection (2016-18) and a USA Today First Team Missouri selection in 2018 Blackwell led Whitfield School to a 22-7 record and Class 3A state semifinals appearance in 2018 and as a junior at Whitfield, averaged 24.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
Blackwell was a 2019 USA Women’s U19 World Cup Team Trials participant, and member of the USA U18 National Team that captured a gold medal at the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.