Bianca Andreescu defeated Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 to win the U.S. Open title, earning her first Grand Slam title with a straight-set victory over the greatest player in the history of the women's game.
“I can definitely say I’m not really happy, but I have to take it one moment at a time,” Williams said after the match. “I honestly didn’t play my best. … It’s inexcusable for me to play at that level.”
Williams was in search of her 24th major singles title, which would have tied Margaret Court's all-time record.
Information from Espn.com and SI.com contributed to this report.
