A sports icon will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 10 as the world’s best athletes and biggest stars gather for The 2019 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
Hosted by Tracy Morgan, The star-studded evening celebrates the best moments from the year in sports and will air live on ABC July 10 from 7 p.m. ET – 10 p.m. CST from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Among the big names included St. Louis’ own Cedric The Entertainer and a countless list of celebrities and sports figures.
One of the highlights of tomorrow’s show includes Basketball legend and activist Bill Russell being presented with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.
For more information on this year’s ESPYS, visit https://www.espn.com/espys/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.