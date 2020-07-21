On Tuesday, the NBA unveiled the new court for the league’s restart in Orlando – giving reporters in the "bubble" a tour. Black Lives Matter is written on the floor in large, glossy black print.
Instead of having game broadcasters at a table on the sideline at center court, they will be enclosed in Plexiglas panels creating separation between them and the players.
The players' and coaches' bench comprises of dozens of spaced-out folding chairs -- each measured to be 6 feet away from the next chair.
The entire court is surrounded by large video screens, where virtual fans and signage like "make noise" – which is usually on a JumboTron – could pop up.
Information from Espn.com contributed to this report.
