DeSmet Jesuit basketball standout Brian Taylor has given a commitment to attend the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
A talented 6’4” senior point guard, Taylor is one of the top returning players in the St. Louis area. He announced his commitment to Milwaukee on his Twitter account on Thursday morning.
Taylor earned more than a dozen scholarship offers during the summer after an excellent grassroots season with the Gateway Basketball Club. He will enter his third season as the Spartans’ starting point guard, where he excels at both ends of the court.As a junior, Taylor averaged a team-high 13.2 points along with 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals a game in leading the Spartans to a 15-7 record and a berth in the Class 5 state quarterfinals.
One of Taylor’s biggest performances of the 2021 season came in a victory over Class 4 state champion Vashon when he scored 18 points, grabbed five rebounds and took over the game in the fourth quarter as DeSmet handed the Wolverines its only loss of the season.
As a sophomore, Taylor averaged 10.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists a game in helping the Spartans to a 22-7 record.
Milwaukee is a member of the Horizon League.
