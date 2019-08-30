24-year-old Tevin Biles–Thomas, brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, was charged in Ohio with being responsible for the deaths of three people following a shooting on New Year’s Eve.
Biles–Thomas, a U.S. Army service member, is charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury.
The shooting is reported to have happened during a party at a Cleveland Airbnb after a group of uninvited guests were asked to leave. The shooting also left two others, a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, injured.
The victims, Devaughn Gibson, 23, DelVaunte Johnson, 19, Toshon Banks, 21, were each shot multiple times, according to police.
Biles-Thomas remains the only suspect in the case. He is being held in a Georgia jail and is set for a Sept. 13 arraignment in Ohio.
Information from Espn.com and SI.com contributed to this report.
