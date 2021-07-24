The St. Louis basketball community is in mourning with the news of the death of former Cardinal Ritter College Prep star Cameron Biedscheid.
Biedscheid was shot and killed on Friday night in North St. Louis County. He was 27.
A silky smooth 6’7 shooting guard, Biedscheid was one of the most talented offensive players to come along in St. Louis in the past 30 years. He was a show-stopper.
One of my favorite hoopers from the crib all time. 💯 pic.twitter.com/pRisqrK0nO— Tyler Coleman (@TColeman_1) July 24, 2021
As a high school senior in 2012, Biedscheid emerged as the best player in the state and a high-profile national recruit. He averaged 31.7 points and nearly 10 rebounds a game in earning St. Louis American Player of the Year honors. He was also Mr. Show-Me Basketball in the state of Missouri.
Biedscheid started his collegiate career at Notre Dame, were he was a solid contributor as a freshman. Many Notre Dame fans will remember his big 14-point performance in a classic five-overtime victory over Louisville in South Bend in 2013.
He also had stops at Missouri, Jacksonville State and Louisiana-Shreveport. He finished his career back home at Harris Stowe State University where he helped the Hornets to a berth in the NAIA National Tournament in 2017.
