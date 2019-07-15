St. Louis Cardinals legend Bob Gibson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer several weeks ago.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch was the first to report the news and Gibson’s longtime agent confirmed to the news outlet that Gibson had been hospitalized in his native Omaha, Nebraska for treatment following a visit to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
Fellow Hall of Famer Jack Morris was said to have been the first to speak of the diagnosis publicly – after Gibson made to revelation to him and a group of Hall of Famers.
In his 17 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Gibson led St. Louis to World Series titles in 1964 and 1967, and the National League pennant in 1968.
Information from The Associated Press and The St. Louis Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
