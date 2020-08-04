(KSDK) -- The Cardinals will not be traveling to Detroit to play the Tigers this week. Major League Baseball announced on Monday the team's series against the Tigers was postponed, as the Cardinals now report 13 members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a release, seven players and six staff members have tested positive in the last week.
The Cardinals were slated to play the Tigers from Aug. 4-6.
The Cardinals have been quarantining in their hotel rooms in Milwaukee since Friday, when positive results began to be reported. The entire three-game series with the Brewers was postponed over the weekend.
MLB said in the release the tentative plan is for the Cardinals to resume their season on Friday, with a home series against the Chicago Cubs.
Due to privacy rules, the names of those who tested positive have not been released.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal has also reported the Cardinals mid-August game with the White Sox at the "Field of Dreams" site in Dyersville, Iowa has also been canceled.
Cardinals President of Baseball Operations said on a Zoom call Monday that he was not aware of a cancellation of the "Field of Dreams" game.
Republished with permission of St. Louis American content partner 5 On Your Side: https://www.ksdk.com/article/sports/mlb/stl-cardinals/cardinalstigers-series-postponed-covid19/63-68d45e5c-ce52-42f6-912d-5c7194b69dac
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.