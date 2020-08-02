Three players and a staff member of the St. Louis Cardinals have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the team to freeze their playing schedule. The Cards were in Milwaukee set to play a 3-game series against the Brewers Friday, July 31, when the positive test results were discovered. That series and the next one in Detroit have been postponed.
With games being played in empty stadiums, the positive tests for COVID-19 come in the first week of the season as Major League Baseball tries to determine player safety. The Cardinals team members who tested positive did not have symptoms, according to media reports. In addition to the Cards, 21 Miami Marlins were reported having tested positive for COVID-19. There have been no other reports of major-league players with positive tests.
