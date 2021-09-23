The Hazelwood Central football program is on the upswing under the direction of former Hawks’ standout Carey Davis.
The Hawks have been perennially successful, and Davis has his team sporting a 4-0 record. Central topped a ranked Eureka Wildcats squad two weeks ago on the road, and Seckman last weekend in a battle of 3-0 teams.
The offense is led by senior quarterback Bryson Brown, who has passed for 531 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back Lionel Banks has rushed for 499 yards and five touchdowns while senior Jamarion Price has rushed for 392 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns.
In the 46-13 victory over Seckman, Banks rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns, while Price rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Armani Turner has 173 yards receiving and 119 yards rushing along with two touchdowns. He had a 64-yard touchdown reception against Seckman.
Hazelwood Central’s defense is led by junior Jayden Trotter, who has a team-high 40 tackles and one interception. Senior defensive back Eric Brown has a team-high five interceptions. Senior Calvin Geans anchors the play on the defensive line.
*You can go home again
A group of former area prep football standouts have returned to their respective alma maters as head coaches after playing in the National Football League. They are enjoying plenty of success.
Davis at Hazelwood Central, Jeremy Maclin at Kirkwood and William Franklin at Vashon have led their teams to 4-0 records. All three were collegiate standouts who played in the NFL, and the trio is eager to pass along knowledge and experience to the younger generation.
Davis played at the University of Illinois after his career at Hazelwood Central. He spent several seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl ring with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Maclin and Franklin were both collegiate standouts and teammates at the University of Missouri before matriculating to the NFL.
*Luther’s final three
Standout wide receiver Luther Burden III of East St. Louis has announced the three finalists in his recruiting sweepstakes, all from the Southeastern Conference.
The finalists for the five-star receiver are Alabama, Georgia and the University of Missouri. Burden had originally given a verbal commitment to Oklahoma, but he re-opened his recruitment up during the summer.
Through four games this season, Burden has 22 receptions for 346 yards and six touchdowns. He has also returned two kicks for touchdowns. In a recent game on national television, Burden has 10 receptions for 169 yards and three touchdowns against St. John Bosco (California), which is the No. 3 ranked team in the nation.
*Standout Individual Performers from Week 4
-Junior Damien Moore of Oakville rushed for 198 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 55-26 victory over Hazelwood West.
-Senior De’Shawn Fuller of St. Mary’s had a rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown and punt return for a touchdown in the Dragons’ 42-0 victory over St. Francis Borgia.
-Junior Tyler Macon of Kirkwood had four receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns in the Pioneers’ 34-18 victory over Ladue.
-Senior DeAndre Lawrence of O’Fallon rushed for 206 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Panthers’ 30-14 victory over Edwardsville.
-Senior Brian Brown of Lutheran North completed 15 of 23 passes for 343 yards and five touchdowns in the Crusaders’ 52-7 victory over Westminster.
*On Tap this Weekend
CBC (3-1) at SLUH (2-1), 6 p.m. Friday
Lutheran St. Charles (3-1) at St. Mary’s (2-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Parkway North (3-1) at Summit (4-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Eureka (3-1) at Parkway West (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Festus (3-1) at Hillsboro (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday
O’Fallon (3-1) at East St. Louis (3-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
John Burroughs (3-1) at MICDS (4-0), 2 p.m. Saturday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.