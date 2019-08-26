Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert has agreed to a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday.
Sunday was also LeVert's 25th birthday.
LeVert shared a video celebrating the news and retweeted Wojnarowski.
LeVert averaged 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists last season in 40 games. He returned to the team in February after suffering a gruesome leg injury in November 2018.
Brooklyn went 42-40 last season and will be joined by superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the upcoming year after a blockbuster free agency deal.
Information from Espn.com and SI.com contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.