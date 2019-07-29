Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid told the Charlotte Observer that he will continue to kneel before the playing of the national anthem as he done over the past few seasons.
He began kneeling with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016 to highlight police brutality and racial inequality.
Reid and Kaepernick then sued the NFL, alleging that teams colluded in not signing them because of their stance on the anthem. The case was settled earlier this year.
While Reid has continued his NFL career, Kaepernick remains unsigned.
“If a day comes that I feel like we’ve addressed those issues, and our people aren’t being discriminated against or being killed over traffic violations, then I’ll decide it’s time to stop protesting,” Reid said to the Charlotte Observer. “I haven’t seen that happen.
““We’ve got to keep fighting,” Reid added. “Got to keep agitating. Got to keep making sure that we put pressure on the people who make the laws, and the decisions, in this country.”
Information from SI.com and The Charlotte Observer contributed to this report.
