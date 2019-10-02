Five-star basketball standout Caleb Love of CBC gave a verbal commitment to the University of North Carolina on Tuesday night.
The 6'3" Love made his official commitment at a press conference in the school's gymnasium in front of a group of family and friends.
Love is the No. 1 ranked player in the Prep Hoops Missouri Class of 2020 rankings in the state and the No. 32 ranked player nationally by Prep Hoops. He is also ranked No. 21 by Rivals.com and No. 24 in the ESPN 100 rankings. He was also a member of the St. Louis American Fab-Five All-Star Basketball Team in 2019.
Love whittled down his long list of collegiate suitors to North Carolina and Missouri before choosing the Tar Heels, a perennial national power from the Atlantic Coast Conference. Love said he made up his mind that he was going to North Carolina after his official visit to Chapel Hill a couple of weeks ago.
"I felt like it was the best fit for me," Love said. "North Carolina pushes family and after my visit, I just knew that it was the place for me. It felt like home. It is a great atmosphere and the history is amazing."
As a junior, Love led the Cadets to a 24-8 record and a runner-up finish in the Class 5 state tournament. Love averaged 19.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 48 percent from the field and 79 percent from the free throw line.
Love also had a successful summer playing for the Brad Beal Elite during the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, which is the top summer grassroots league in the country. Love averaged 15 points and five assists a game for Brad Beal Elite. Love has participated in two USA Basketball mini-camps as well as the Nike Skills Academy, which was in August.
