The Los Angeles Chargers announced that Ken Whisenhunt was dismissed from his duties as offensive coordinator.
The team broke the news via Twitter, saying, “Ken Whisenhunt has been relieved from his duties as offensive coordinator.”
Their victory against the Chicago Bears on Sunday put them at 3–5 for the 2019 season.
"This is not an easy decision and definitely not one that I take lightly," coach Anthony Lynn said in the team's statement. "You win as a team, and you lose as a team. It’s never about just one person. At the end of the day, however, I simply felt a change was needed at this time. I want to thank Ken for his years of service to the Chargers organization and wish him nothing but the best moving forward."
