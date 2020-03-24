Jordan Ta'amu captivated St. Louis Battlehawks fans during the shortened XFL season. Now, he'll get a chance to entertain fans on the other side of the Show-Me State. According to Yahoo Sports, Ta'amu has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.
In five games, Ta'amu passed for 1050 yards, five touchdowns and completed 72 percent of his passes. He also added 217 yards and one touchdown on the ground for the 3-2 Battlehawks.
In Kansas City, Ta'amu is expected to battle with Chase Litton and Kyle Shurmur for the No. 3 QB spot behind Patrick Mahomes and recently-signed Matt Moore.
Information from Yahoo Sports was used to create this report.
