Coco Gauff became the youngest player in the professional era to eliminate the reigning women's champion at the Australian Open on Friday. Gauff, 15, defeated former No. 1 Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 in the third round at Melbourne Park on Friday.
Gauff is also the youngest player to beat a top-five opponent in a women's tour-level match since American Jennifer Capriati did it at 15 in 1991.
Gauff is now the first American in 30 years to reach at least the third round in each of her first three major appearances.
Her next opponent will be No. 14 seed Sofia Kenin, a 21-year-old American who beat Zhang Shuai 7-5, 7-6 (7).
Information from Espn.com and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.