According to SI.com, the Dallas Cowboys have confirmed that Ezekiel Elliott has agreed to a six-year contract extension with the team.
The total compensation is $103 million over the next eight years, including $90 million over the final six years with $50 million guaranteed.
Elliott was reportedly traveling back to Dallas on Tuesday in the event the deal was finalized. He had been training in Cabo San Lucas amid his contract holdout with the Cowboys, which began at the start of training camp.
He is expected to join the Cowboys on Wednesday for practice in preparation for the season opener against the New York Giants on Sunday.
Before the new deal, Elliott was under contract through 2020 and was set to make $3.85 million in 2019 and $9.1 million in 2020. ESPN reported that the Cowboys were informed by Elliott's representatives in early August that their All-Pro running back wouldn’t play in 2019 without a new contract.
Information from Espn.com and Si.com contributed to this report.
