Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller told 9News that he has tested positive for the coronavirus,.
"It's true,” Miller told 9News by phone. "I've just been here in the crib, and I started to get a little cough. You know, I have asthma, and I started getting a little cough a couple days ago. My girlfriend ... she told me when I was asleep, she said my cough, it didn't sound normal."
Miller, a unanimous choice for the NFL All-Decade Team, said a nebulizer didn't help, and his assistant persuaded him to go to the doctor to get tested on Tuesday.
"It's crazy,'' Miller told 9NEWS. "I have to be quarantined here at the house. There's not really any medicine or anything like that. Dr. [Steve] Geraghty told me if my breathing changed ... honestly, I'm still new to this. This is like an hour [since learning I tested positive]. I'm not sure what's going on, but I tell you what, I'm in good spirits. I'm still Von. I'm not feeling sick or hurting or anything like that."
In a statement, the Broncos said Miller went public with his diagnosis to emphasize that anyone can be afflicted with the virus, and he remains under the care of the team's doctors.
Information from Espn.com and 9News Denver and Espn.com contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.