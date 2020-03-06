According to The Athletic, The Los Angeles Lakers and Dion Waiters that will reunite Waiters and LeBron James on the court.
A source told the Los Angeles Times that Waiters worked out with the team earlier this week and looked "impressive” – and the Lakers waived guard Troy Daniels, making room for a spot that Waiters will reportedly fill.
In early February, just days after being part of a trade which centered around Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder heading from Memphis to Miami, the Grizzlies waived Waiters.
The former No. 4 pick in the 2012 NBA draft has appeared in just three games this season, playing just 42 minutes. He previously played for parts of 2 seasons alongside James in Cleveland before he was dealt to Oklahoma City in the middle of the 2014-15 campaign.
Information from Espn.com, SI.com, The Los Angeles Times, The Athletic
