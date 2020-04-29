Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told The New York Times that the country is not ready for sports to return as normal.
“I would love to be able to have all sports back,” Dr. Fauci said. “But as a health official and a physician and a scientist, I have to say, right now, when you look at the country, we’re not ready for that yet.”
Dr. Fauci did not give a specific date when testing would be at a level for sports leagues or teams to have broad access to testing that would not conflict with the public's testing.
"Because safety, for the players and for the fans, trumps everything. If you can’t guarantee safety, then unfortunately you’re going to have to bite the bullet and say, ‘We may have to go without this sport for this season,‘" Fauci said.
Information from SI.com and The New York Times contributed to this report.
