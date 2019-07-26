The ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright pleaded guilty to plotting his murder yesterday in a Memphis court.
Sherra Wright pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of facilitation to commit first-degree murder and facilitation to commit attempted first-degree murder.
Sherra Wright, 48, previously pleaded not guilty, and her appearance in court was unscheduled, as she was not due back until September. She was facing life in prison if she was convicted then.
Lorenzen Wright is believed to have been killed on July 19, 2010, when gunshots were heard during his call to 911. His body was found in a wooded area in southeast Memphis on July 28.
His murder went unsolved for several years – until Sherra Wright and alleged accomplice Billy Ray Turner were arrested on charges related to his death in 2017.
In exchange for her plea, she received a 30-year prison sentence, and she is eligible for parole after serving 30% of that sentence, in nine years. She has spent roughly 20 months in jail, which a judge has credited toward her sentence.
Turner has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder and is awaiting trial. Sherra Wright’s attorney said that she will not testify against him.
Information from CNN.com and Espn.com contributed to this report.
