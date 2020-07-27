The Florida Marlins have canceled their Monday night home opener against the Baltimore Orioles. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the decision comes after eight more players and two coaches on the Miami Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19, which brings the total amount of infected staff members to 14 in recent days.
Marlins Manager Don Mattingly told ESPN that the team decided to wait until Monday to leave Philadelphia and arrive in Miami just hours against the game against the Orioles. Some players would possibly stay in Philadelphia to quarantine.
Sunday’s game against the Phillies was played despite multiple players already having tested positive for the virus.
Information from Espn.com and SI.com contributed to this report.
