Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced that Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for gun possession.
According to CNN.com, Telfair was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon in April after officers found a gun in his car during a 2017 traffic stop.
The 33-year-old former point guard who once played for teams including the Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers, and Minnesota Timberwolves was pulled over in Brooklyn on June 11, 2017 after parking on a center median, making a U-turn off the median and driving without headlights, the district attorney's office said in a news release, citing trial testimony.
The officers who pulled Telfair over reported smelling the odor of marijuana and observed a lit marijuana cigarette in the car's console, the release from the district attorney's office said.
After Telfair and a male passenger were arrested, officers searched the vehicle and recovered a loaded .45 caliber gun in the console, the district attorney's office said.
Information from CNN.com contributed to this report.
