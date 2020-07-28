Dana Stubblefield, who played for the San Francisco 49ers for seven years, was convicted of rape and other charges in a California courtroom Monday.
Stubblefield, 49, was found guilty of luring a developmentally disabled woman to his Morgan Hill home in April 2015 with a promise of a babysitting job after contacting her through a babysitting website. He faces 15 years to life in prison.
A jury found the former defensive tackle guilty on charges of rape by force using a firearm, oral copulation by force, and false imprisonment, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's office. He was acquitted of other charges of rape of a person incapable of giving consent, and oral copulation of a person incapable of giving consent.
Stubblefield was remanded to jail without bail after the verdict was read.
Information from Espn.com and CNN.com contributed to this report.
