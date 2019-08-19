Former Chicago Bears running back and Texas Longhorns legend Cedric Benson has died, family and friends confirmed on Sunday. Benson's death was reportedly the result of a motorcycle accident in Austin, Texas that also claimed the life of an unnamed woman. Benson was 36 years old.
Emergency responders told the Austin American-Statesmen that they were investigating the crash in the crash in Austin, which occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday. Benson and a passenger were killed. Two other adults were injured in the crash but suffered non-fatal injuries.
Former Longhorns coach Mack Brown, who coached Benson at Texas, commented on a post on Instagram saying, "We lost a great one way too soon.”
Information from SI.com and The Austin American-Statesman contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.