Harris-Stowe State University Athletic Director Dorianne Johnson announced former Olympian Garth Robinson as the new head track and field coach for the men’s and women’s programs.
Robinson comes to Harris-Stowe with an extensive track and field background. He competed for the Jamaican National Track and Field team in the 1990s. He won several medals including:
a bronze medal at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta,
a bronze medal in 1999 Pan American Games in Canada,
a gold medal at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Malaysia, and
a gold medal in the 1997 Central America and Caribbean Game in Puerto Rico.
Robinson ran the world’s 10th fastest time in the 300-meter at the 1996 Olympics in addition to being a nominee for the 1997 Jamaican Sportsman of the Year. He is a member of the Oral Roberts University and GC Foster College Hall of Fames.
“We are elated to have such a seasoned track professional as part of the HSSU athletic team,” Johnson said. “We are even more excited about his passion to impart his expertise and dedication to student development on and off the track.”
Robinson has coached track and field in Germany, Jamaica, and the United States. In addition to his coaching background, he has been a teacher in the St. Louis Public School system since 2011 after moving to the area from New York. He received his bachelor’s degree in Health and Exercise Science from Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Robinson is set to take over the program immediately.
