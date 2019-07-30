Alfred Morris will return to the Dallas Cowboys as St. Louis area native Ezekiel Elliott is absent from camp while seeking a new contract.
Morris’ agent Michael Katz told The Associated Press that Morris agreed to terms Monday, the third day of practices without Elliott. Morris was the replacement back for the Cowboys when Elliott was suspended for six games two years ago.
The 30-year-old Morris spent two seasons with the Cowboys, signing in 2016 before Dallas made Elliott the fourth overall pick in that year's draft. Morris was Elliott's backup both years.
In an interview with CBS 11 Sports, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones pointed out that Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith became the first-ever rushing champion to be a member of a Super Bowl team after the Cowboys beat the Bills in 1993.
“The point there is, you don't have to have a rushing champion to win a Super Bowl ... Emmitt was the first one to do it,” Jones said. “That's one of the dilemmas at running back is that the league knows that you can win Super Bowls and not have the Emmitt Smith back there or not have Zeke back there.”
Information from The Associated Press, SI.com and CBS 11 Sports contributed to this report.
