NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday the league has "moved on" from former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Goodell was addressing the New England Patriots' video recording violation of the Cincinnati Bengals sideline on Sunday when he was asked about Kaepernick's recent workout.
"This was ... about creating an opportunity, which Colin's representatives came out in early October and we created that opportunity. It was a unique opportunity -- an incredible opportunity and he chose not to take it. I understand that. And we've moved on here," Goodell said at the National Football League owners' meetings at Las Colinas, in Irving, Texas.
Kaepernick hasn't played in the league since the 2016 season – when he began kneeling during the playing of the national anthem protest police shootings of black men and other social injustices faced by black people in the United States.
Kaepernick became a free agent in 2017 but no team offered him a contract. He filed a grievance against the NFL, accusing team owners of colluding to keep him from being signed. The NFL denied any collusion and they reached a settlement with Kaepernick and former teammate Eric Reid, who knelt with him. After the November workout, a representative in Kaepernick's camp told CNN he was willing to visit any NFL team facility for the typical interview and workout process.
Kaepernick's team sent video from his workout to all NFL teams with that message, the representative said then.
Information from CNN.com contributed to this report.
