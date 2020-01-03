The NFL's modern-era player finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2020 were announced Thursday evening. Along with safety Troy Polamalu and wide receiver Reggie Wayne are former St. Louis Rams players Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt.
The 15 finalists will be considered for election to the Hall of Fame when the Hall’s Selection Committee meets in Miami the day before Super Bowl LIV. The full committee will elect five modern-era players, who must receive a minimum positive vote of 80% from the committee.
The NFL's full class of recipients will be introduced during NFL Honors, the league's two-hour awards special to air nationally on the eve of the game.
Information from Espn.com contributed to this report.
