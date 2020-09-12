Jackie Brock, wife of former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder and member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame Lou Brock, thanked everyone for the love they showed her husband after a wreath laying ceremony at his statue at Busch Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Brock was 81.
Jackie Brock, widow of Lou Brock, thanks St. Louisans and sports world for their love of her husband
