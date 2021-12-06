If you are fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide, it is certainly the case when it comes to St. Louisan Jameson Williams, who has emerged as one of the biggest stars in college football this season.
The former Cardinal Ritter College Prep star has enjoyed one sparkling performance after another this season, but he had perhaps his biggest moment of the year on one of the biggest stages in the sport. That would be the Southeastern Conference Championship Game.
Williams put on a show in helping lead Alabama to a 41-24 victory over No. 1 Georgia last Saturday. The victory propelled the Crimson Tide into the No. 1 spot heading into the upcoming College Football Playoff. Williams finished the day with seven receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns.
His first touchdown came in the first quarter with Alabama trailing 10-0. He took a pass in the middle of the field and sprinting past a group of Georgia defenders to get his team on the board. That play got the Crimson Tide offense rolling as they put 41points on Georgia’s top-rated defense.
Williams added another touchdown later in the game when he hit two Georgia defensive backs with a stutter-step move and left them in the dust for a 55-yard reception to give Alabama a 31-17 lead in the third quarter.
For the season, Williams has caught 68 passes for 1,445 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also has two kickoff returns for touchdowns, which came in the same game against Southern Mississippi earlier this season. He has also made some big plays in the return game on defense as part of Alabama’s special teams unit.
Alabama will face Cincinnati in the first semifinal of the College Football Playoff in the Cotton Bowl on December 31 in Dallas. The winner of that game will face either Michigan or Georgia for the national championship on January 10.
