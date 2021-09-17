A former star two-sport athlete at Kirkwood in football and basketball, Maclin went on to success as a collegian at the University of Missouri, and then in the National Football League.
Maclin is now home and has his talented team rolling into Friday night’s showdown against Ladue, another excellent 3-0 team.
The Pioneers offensive attack has been explosive, averaging 56 points a game. They are led by junior running back Deion Brown, who has rushed for 522 yards and nine touchdowns. Brown had 172 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-0 victory over Pattonville on Sept. 10.
Senior quarterback Louis Kavanaugh has passed for 365 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for three more scores. Junior Tyler Macon is the team’s top receiver with 12 receptions for 243 yards and three touchdowns.
Kirkwood scored on a 20-yard run in double overtime to give the Rams an exciting 19-13 victory over Lindbergh.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday night at Ladue.
Standout Performers from Week 3
-Senior Shaun Blackmon of Hazelwood West rushed for 184 yards and a touchdown in the Wildcats’ 28-21 victory over Ritenour.
-Senior Brian Brown of Lutheran North had 510 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in the Crusaders’ loss to St. Thomas Aquinas (Kansas). He passed for 401 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 109 yards.
-Senior Luther Burden III of East St. Louis had 10 receptions for 169 yards and three touchdowns in the Flyers’ loss to nationally ranked St. John Bosco (CA).
-Senior Arlen Harris Jr. of Lutheran St. Charles rushed for 161 yards and scored three touchdowns in the xx 56-19 victory over Duchesne.
-Junior Winston Moore of MICDS had 190 yards of total offense and scored four touchdowns in the Rams’ 49-14 victory over Westminster Christian.
-Freshman Dierre Hill of Vashon rushed for 140 yards and four touchdowns in the Wolverines’ 35-6 victory over Soldan.
-Senior Derrick Baker of SLUH rushed for 204 yards and scored a touchdown in the Junior Billikens’ 35-26 victory over Chaminade.
-Junior Maury Sullivan of Normandy threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another score in the Vikings’ 54-36 victory over Affton.
On Tap this Weekend
Lift for Life (1-2) at Jennings (2-1), 5 p.m. Thursday
Timberland (3-0) at Holt (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Edwardsville (2-1) at O’Fallon (2-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Seckman (3-0) at Hazelwood Central (3-0), noon Saturday
Priory (3-0) at MICDS (3-0), 1 p.m. Saturday
Cardinal Ritter (2-1) at Lincoln Academy (KC), 1 p.m. Saturday
*Fall Basketball Leagues
High school basketball season will not get underway until the last week of November, but fans still have an opportunity to watch exciting high school hoops in area Fall Leagues in September and October.
The Ramey basketball Fall League is taking place on weekends at Cardinal Ritter College Prep. The Ramey League features many of the top boys’ players in the St. Louis area. The league has a high school division and a middle school division. Team rosters and the league schedule can be found via Twitter @Rameybasketball.
Another top boys’ Fall League is being hosted by the Southwest Illinois Jets. The games are played on Saturdays and Sundays at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, Illinois. Team rosters and a league schedule can be found via Twitter @Coachmcmurray.
On the girls’ side, the Sweet Hoops Fall League is back for its fourth season. The games are held each weekend at Lift for Life Academy.
Visit www.sweethoopsevents.com for the league schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.