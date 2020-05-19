Kirkwood High School alumnus and former NFL player Maclin, along with several other Kirkwood High School alumni and volunteers, handed out $15,000 worth of non-perishable and perishable food items, and hygiene items to KSD families on Monday, May 18. This donation will support nearly 200 families with much-needed food during this time. The donation is from his JMAC Gives Back Foundation and in partnership with KSD and KSD Nutrition on the Weekends (KSD NOW).
“We figured this is the best way just to show J-Mac gives back is still around, that we still care,” Maclin told KSDK.com. “Anytime we have an opportunity to do something like this, you know we’re all aboard.”
In response to the COVID-19 learning from home, KSD launched grab and go meals for students. Since mid-March, families have picked up bags of food that provide breakfast and lunch to students. Maclin's efforts are enhancing these efforts by providing some perishable food items and hygiene items to families.
“I know there’s a lot of people right now that could use this through these challenging times and any way that I can give back, my team can give back, we’re always all for it,” Maclin told KSDK.com.
Information from KSDK.com contributed to this report.
